SIU closes investigation into man bit by Windsor police dog

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a dog bite injury sustained during an arrest that required the man to get 11 stitches.

According to an SIU report, an officer was sent to a residence on Parent Avenue after police received reports the man was in the area, in violation of a court order, threatening to blow himself up.

The officer deployed a taser and his police dog at the man. The 36-year-old man was arrested.

During the arrest, the man was bitten by the police dog in his right cheek. The injury required 11 stitches.

According to the SIU, “stitches are not considered a serious injury in the SIU’s mandate, this left the Unit without statutory jurisdiction to investigate,” thus the file has been closed.