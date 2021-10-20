SIU closes investigation into Windsor man’s injuries sustained during arrest
An investigation by the Special Investigations Unit has cleared Windsor police after a man suffered serious injuries including a broken nose during his arrest.
The SIU report says Windsor police responded to a 911 call on June 21 reporting that a man had broken into his neighbour’s pick-up truck on Reginald Street.
The 36-year-old man resisted arrest before an officer pulled him to the ground and handcuffed his left hand. The man continued to resist, a few minutes later another officer arrived and helped get the man handcuffed behind his back.
After he was arrested, the man was taken to the police station and then the hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken nose and fractured left wrist.
SIU director Joseph Martino concluded the force used by officers in this instance “was legally justified in the circumstances.”
The file has been closed.
-
What to do if you see a coyote in WinnipegA walk through South Osborne went from peaceful to startling earlier this week for a Winnipeg woman, who observed a coyote in the area.
-
Vaccination in 5 to 11 year olds important not just for today, but years to come: PediatricianAlberta is getting ready to roll out vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if they are approved by Health Canada.
-
'A really awesome place': El Mirador demolition underway, making room for highrise towersCrews began demolishing the historic El Mirador apartments in downtown Edmonton Thursday.
-
-
Windsor police release additional photos of vehicle of interest in hit and run investigationWindsor police believe they are looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox in connection with a fatal hit and run investigation after further images were obtained by Major Crime investigators.
-
Inflation spikes to 4.4 per cent in Canada, the highest it's been since 2003According to new data released Wednesday from Statistics Canada, inflation jumped again in September. At 4.4 per cent compared to September 2020, it's the highest it's been since 2003 and, for the sixth month in a row, inflation is above the Bank of Canada's target of between one to three per cent.
-
-
Some experts not so 'sweet' on N.L. soft-drink taxAfter the province of Newfoundland and Labrador announced details on its so-called "sugary drink" tax Tuesday, some experts are advising caution on the approach.
-
'I want more people to talk about this issue': Lethbridge author chronicles life with bipolar disorderJason Wegner, 24, hopes that by telling his story honestly, he will inspire hope for those currently facing mental health challenges.