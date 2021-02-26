The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has closed its investigation into the death of a Petrolia man who shot himself.

The SIU has found “are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s gunshot wound and subsequent death.”

On Oct. 26, 2020, police responded for a report of a man in distress with a firearm who was threatnening suicide.

When police located the man he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to hospital and died on Nov. 1, as a result of his injury.

The SIU is called in to investigate any police call that involves serious injury, death, or sexual assault.