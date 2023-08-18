SIU concludes investigation into fatal London, Ont. collision

The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer after a woman was killed earlier this year.

The officer was following a stolen pickup truck in the early morning hours of April 19.

The stolen truck then collided with a Ford F-150 at the intersection of Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South, killing the driver, a 62-year-old woman.

The 38-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle then allegedly fled the scene, but was later found and taken into custody.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the collision and the woman’s death.