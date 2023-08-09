SIU concludes investigation into multi-hour Norwich, Ont. standoff

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an officer of wrongdoing after a man was struck with a round from an anti-riot weapon and was bit by a police dog during a standoff in Norwich earlier this year.

THE INCIDENT IN QUESTION

According to the SIU, in the afternoon of April 10, 2023 police responded to a call about a 44-year-old man in distress at a residence on Dufferin Street in Norwich.

The man had reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence, and a crisis negotiator was brought in in order to resolve the situation peacefully.

After midnight on April 11, police made the decision to enter the home after learning the man had inflicted cuts to his hands and neck.

Upon entering, an officer ordered the man to drop a knife that he was holding, and then fired a single round from his Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN).

The man was struck, and he dropped the knife. The man was then bit in the shoulder by a police service dog.

After being arrested, the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

THE SIU’S DETERMINATION

In his determination issued on Thursday, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded that there were “no reasonable grounds” to believe that the officer in question committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

Martino said there “was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges” and as a result, the file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley