SIU confirms takedown of Barrie man justified
The SIU has determined the takedown of a man in Barrie in August was legally justified.
According to the SIU, in the evening of August 30th, 2022 a Barrie police officer was called to a business in the city after receiving reports that a man had been threatening staff and customers.
The 40-year old man was located a short distance away from the business and after a short conversation the report indicates that the officer decided to arrest him.
The report indicates that as the officer walked the man to his cruiser, the man kicked the officer in the knee and the officer forced him to the ground, leading to the man's face hitting the pavement in the fall resulting in facial fractures.
SIU Director Joseph Marino determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe the man's injuries were attributable to any unlawful conduct on the part of the officer and added that there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges, ultimately closing the case.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year'sCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closureAn elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
-
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock criticVancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Last king tide hits Lower Mainland, but forecasters expecting more in JanuaryVideo from North Vancouver shows significant flooding in the underground parking lot of a waterfront apartment building after Tuesday's king tide.
-
Shelter-in-place issued in Grande PrairieMounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie on Thursday night.