SIU ends probe into Elliot Lake arrest that left woman with minor injury
The Special Investigations Unit has ended its investigation into an arrest in Elliot Lake earlier this month.
On July 2 and July 3, a 30-year-old woman had two run-ins with Ontario Provincial Police. Both encounters were "alcohol-induced," the SIU said in a news release.
"A level of force was used on each occasion by the police to take her into custody," the SIU said.
"Following her release from an OPP detachment on July 3 … the woman attended hospital and was diagnosed with a possible fracture of the right wrist. Another exam confirmed that she didn’t suffer any broken bones."
SIU Director Joseph Martino ruled that since the injury was minor, the police watchdog no longer had a role in the case.
"With no serious injury suffered within the terms of the SIU’s mandate, the SIU was without statutory jurisdiction to investigate the case and the file has been closed," Martino said.
Read the full decision here.
