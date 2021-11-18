SIU finds no criminal offence in death of man following arrest

A London police officer will not be facing criminal charges in relation to the death of a man following his arrest last February, but the SIU admits it 'might have been advisable' to take the man to hospital sooner.

Fabian Hart was 34-years-old when he died on Feb. 2.

He had been arrested the previous day but went into medical distress the next morning.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Following an investigation into the matter the SIU determined that his condition deteriorated reportedly due to alcohol withdrawal.

However, his death was eventually attributed to methamphetamine – amphetamine toxicity.

According to the SIU officers had made arrangements to transport him to hospital but his condition worsened and he needed immediate care.

Officers gave life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

In a release the SIU said the following:

“While it might have been advisable for the officer to have taken Mr. Hart to hospital sooner than was the case, Director Martino found there was insufficient evidence to reasonably conclude that the officer’s failure to do so amounted to a marked departure from a reasonable standard of care.”

The SIU has closed the file as a result of their findings.

