Ontario's police watchdog has identified a man fatally shot by police in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont..

The Special Investigations Unit says 27-year-old Martin Gordyn of the Niagara Region died Tuesday, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The agency says a Niagara Regional Police Service officer has been designated as the subject of its investigation.

More than two dozen others -- 23 Niagara police officers, five provincual police officers and three parks officers -- are considered witnesses.

The SIU says the incident took place near a trail and two cyclists are believed to have witnessed it.

The agency is urging those cyclists to come forward and speak to investigators.