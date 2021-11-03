SIU investigates death after shots fired during police operation near Port Dover

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting death of a 70-year-old man just west of Port Dover.

In a news release, the SIU said Toronto Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Highway 6 and 24 around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

No details have been released about what led up to the shooting, but Toronto Police confirmed that it was one of their officers who discharged the firearm.

The SIU says it cannot confirm whether the man died at the scene or in hospital.

They add that three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, while one subject official and three witness officials have been designated as well.

“We’re required to complete our investigations within 120 days,” says Kristy Denette, a spokesperson with the SIU.

She adds that it could take some time to complete the investigation.

“I can't see it being earlier than four months to be honest. The SIU does have quite a high case load. We're at about 400 cases a year.”

The post-mortem was conducted Thursday morning, according to officials.

The SIU is still gathering details and plans to release more information as it becomes available. They're asking anyone who may have information, videos or pictures related to the incident to contact them.