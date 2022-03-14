SIU investigates use of less-lethal firearm at London apartment
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident where a London police officer shot a 23-year-old man with a less-lethal firearm after responding to a disturbance at an apartment.
According to the SIU, initial information suggests officers were called to the apartment in the area of Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police found two people with serious injuries and a man armed with two knives.
Police say there was an interaction leading to the officer to shoot the man with a less-lethal firearm. A taser was also discharged at the man.
The man and the two injured individuals were taken to the hospital.
The SIU says the armed man sustained serious injuries, but not as a result of police-involvement. The SIU’s mandate was invoked because an officer discharged a less-lethal firearm, which is classified as a firearm under the Special Investigations Act.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.
