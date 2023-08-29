SIU investigating 2-vehicle crash involving police cruiser in Brampton
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a Peel police cruiser and another vehicle collided in Brampton Monday night, sending both drivers to hospital.
Police say they were called to the Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road area shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a reported collision.
A Peel police cruiser and a second vehicle collided, according to police.
They did not release any further information about the circumstances leading up to the collision.
On Tuesday morning, police said the SIU had taken carriage of the investigation and that an update on the officer’s condition would be coming later in the day.
The SIU is an arms length agency that investigates incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.
Roads in the area remain closed.
-
Police investigate fatal crash north of TorontoOne person is dead following a crash north of Toronto early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650MTidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.
-
School zone speed limits to take effect on FridayFriday marks the beginning of September, which means reduced speed limits in school zones come back into effect in Winnipeg.
-
Ottawa investigating logging company over bridge in Alberta's Kananaskis CountryFederal officials are investigating an Alberta logging company for building a bridge without a permit over a river considered crucial habitat for threatened species.
-
Driver stopped going nearly double the speed limitA Windsor driver will be walking for a while after being stopped for speeding.
-
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities sayA nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, killing at least 73 people early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.
-
'It happens a lot': Pickleball injuries rise with sport's popularityPickleball is exploding — if you don’t play it right now, you likely know someone who is. It’s a slower pace sport with a social focus and less running than tennis, but players can get competitive.
-
Sunny end to August in the capitalEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.
-
House in Riverdale struck by bullet after firearm discharged in residential neighbourhoodToronto police said no injuries were reported after a house in Riverdale was struck by gunfire early Thursday morning.