SIU investigating 2-vehicle crash involving police cruiser in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a Peel police cruiser and another vehicle collided in Brampton Monday night, sending both drivers to hospital.

Police say they were called to the Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road area shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a reported collision.

A Peel police cruiser and a second vehicle collided, according to police.

They did not release any further information about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

On Tuesday morning, police said the SIU had taken carriage of the investigation and that an update on the officer’s condition would be coming later in the day.

The SIU is an arms length agency that investigates incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

Roads in the area remain closed.