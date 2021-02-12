The province’s police watchdog has been called in after an 18-year-old man in Mississauga was brought to hospital and died while under police guard.

It happened on Feb. 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. when Peel Regional Police officers were dispatched to a residence as a woman had “concerns with respect to a family member,” according to a news release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Friday evening.

The SIU said that before officers arrived at the home, the man fled. He was located shortly after and apprehended by police under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital.

Investigators said that the man remained in hospital under police guard and that his condition began to deteriorate around midnight. He was placed in intensive care as a result.

He was pronounced deceased on Friday, the SIU said.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU. Two subject officials and three witness officials have also been designated.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday morning in Toronto.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

No other details were released by the SIU.