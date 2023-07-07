SIU investigating after barricaded man found dead by police in Kingston, Ont.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating Kingston police after an incident Thursday.

Kingston police said in an email Friday that officers were called to a home near Fraser and Patrick streets at around 6:25 p.m. on reports a man with a knife was trying to get inside.

"Upon arrival, officers had an interaction with this individual, which prompted Kingston Police to contact the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)," Kingston police said.

What they did not say is that the man was found dead once officers made it inside.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a news release Friday that the man ran inside the house, stabbed a woman and then barricaded himself inside.

The woman managed to escape and was taken to hospital. An SIU spokesperson said she has since been discharged.

When officers entered the home, the man was dead.

He has not been identified.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police during incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, to determine whether the officers involved committed a crime.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is being conducted Friday.