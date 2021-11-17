SIU investigating after Halton cop fires anti-riot weapon at man in Burlington
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Halton police officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a 51-year-old man in Burlington Wednesday evening.
The Special Investigations Unit said Halton police were called to a residence on Millcroft Park Drive just after 6 p.m. for a person in distress.
When police arrived and entered the home, they located a man with an “edged weapon,” the SIU said.
Police and the man had an interaction, the SIU said, and one officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN).
The man was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital with a serious injury.
The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
