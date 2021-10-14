SIU investigating after man dies in police custody in Scarborough

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a 48-year-old man died in police custody in Toronto.

In a tweet, the Special Investigations Unit said the man died Thursday morning while in police custody in 43 division, which serves southeast Scarborough.

In an email to CP24.com, Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne said the man was found unresponsive early this morning.

“We can confirm that at approximately 8:20 a.m. the man was found unresponsive,” Osborne said. “Paramedics were called and the man had succumbed. SIU were contacted and they have invoked their mandate, therefore we are unable to comment any further.”

An SIU vehicle could be seen outside of 43-Division on Lawrence Avenue East Thursday morning.

Police did not say why the man was in custody. However Osborne said his death is not connected to a fatal shooting that took place on Cinemart Drive in Scarborough last night.

The SIU said he was taken into custody yesterday pending a bail hearing that was scheduled for today.

The agency said it has assigned eight witness officials and one subject official in the case. Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on Oct. 15.

Anyone with information is being urged by the SIU to get in touch with investigators.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency called into investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.