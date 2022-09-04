SIU investigating after man fatally shot by Niagara police officer in Port Colborne

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Niagara police officer fatally shot a 52-year-old man in Port Colborne on Sunday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Niagara Regional Police officers were called to the area of Main Street West and Canal Bank Road at around 9 a.m. for a neighbour dispute.

When police arrived, a person of interest went back to his apartment and barricaded himself.

The SIU said Niagara police’s Emergency Task Unit (ETU) responded to the scene as well as a negotiator who attempted to speak with the man.

Around 2 p.m., five hours after the initial call, members of the ETU decided to conduct a forced entry into the apartment.

When they were inside, the SIU said that one of the officers discharged his firearm, striking the man. The agency did not say in its Sunday evening release what led to the shot being fired.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The SIU, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The agency is urging anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.