SIU investigating after man found with critical injuries at Ottawa apartment

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police found a man on the ground outside of an apartment while responding to an incident in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.

Ottawa Police responded to a 911 call for a woman injured in an apartment on Kilborn Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was treated for serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers located a man on the ground outside the apartment. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the injuries suffered by the man.

Ottawa police continue to investigate the injuries suffered by the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.