SIU investigating after man injured during arrest
The SIU is investigating after a man who was wanted by police for an alleged assault was injured during his arrest earlier this week.
According to a release from the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 1:20 p.m. on March 1 police responded to the area of Dundas Street and Richmond Street for a report of a disturbance in progress.
Upon further investigation, police learned one person had been assaulted.
Police said that officers later located a man alleged to have been involved in the incident and he was taken into custody by members of the LPS Uniformed Division.
The man however was later discovered to have sustained injuries and was subsequently transported to hospital.
As a result of the investigation, the 39-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault
- Resist arrest
- Causing a disturbance
The SIU was notified of the incident and subsequently has invoked their mandate to investigate.
