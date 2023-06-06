SIU investigating after man injured during arrest in Old South

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man accused of assault and property damage was injured during his arrest by London, Ont. police over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, at 4:15 a.m. on June 4, police responded to the area of Ridout Street South and Craig Street where they discovered a man causing property damage to a vehicle, and who was also observed assaulting another person.

Police said the suspect was arrested and during his arrest he sustained an injury.

The suspect was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

As a result, a 23-year-old from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Assault

Mischief

Possession of a weapon

The accused is expected to appear in London court on July 18.

The SIU has invoked its mandate to investigate the incident.