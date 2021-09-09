SIU investigating after man injured during Windsor police incident
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 42-year-old man was seriously injured during an incident with Windsor police early Thursday morning.
The SIU says initial information suggests at around 12:25 a.m. Windsor police officers found a missing man on Wyandotte Street East in distress.
While officers were apprehending the man, the agency says there was an interaction with police and an officer used a taser on the man. He was then taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 and urging anyone who may have video evidence to upload it through the SIU website.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
