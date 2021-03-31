SIU investigating after man seriously injured in Brantford crash

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a crash in Brantford that resulted in serious injuries for one man.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Veteran's Memorial Parkway and Erie Avenue. Officials said a 25-year-old man driving a motorcycle and a 36-year-old man driving an SUV were both taken to hospital with injuries.

Brantford police said they were involved with one of the drivers before the crash and notified the SIU.

A release from the SIU said Brantford police noticed a person of interest on the motorcycle and started to follow them. The motorcyclist drove away and was involved in a collision shortly after, according to the release.

The SIU said three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist are all assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the SIU.