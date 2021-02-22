The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident involving police.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, London police were called to the area of Greenway Park for a man with a possible handgun.

Officers closed Wonderland Road in both directions between Springbank and Riverside, as well as the footpaths in the area.

Around 12:15 p.m., a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.