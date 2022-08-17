SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries following incident on Highbury Avenue

The province's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of a man's injuries he suffered early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, London police officers were called to the overpass on Highbury Avenue near Dundas Street for a person in distress.

Police began negotiating with the man, but were unsuccessful.

Around 1:45 a.m., the man was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.