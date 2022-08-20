iHeartRadio

SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia

The headquarters for the Special Investigations Unit is seen here.

The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said an OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West street, for suspected impaired driving.

According to the SIU, the vehicle fled the scene, eventually crashing into a light and two other vehicles in a parking lot on Sundial Drive.

Police struggled to arrest two suspects, resulting in an officer shooting an 18-year-old man.

Both suspects were apprehended and taken to the hospital.

The SIU urges anyone with information, video or photos to contact them.  

12