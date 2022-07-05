SIU investigating after OPP officer fires anti-riot weapon at Omemee, Ont., break-in suspect

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an officer in Kawartha Lakes discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) to stop one suspect from fleeing following an alleged overnight break-in.

According to the agency, officers were called to a residence on James Street North around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Omemee.

When they arrived, the SIU reports officers found the resident suffering injuries and noticed three men running from the scene.

Police found one of the men in a backyard on Victoria Street East.

"There was an interaction, and one officer discharged his ARWEN at the man," the SIU noted.

The agency says the officers arrested the 19-year-old man, and "it does not appear he suffered any serious injury" from the non-lethal weapon.

The SIU says it has invoked its mandate because an officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.

Anyone with information, including video or photos, is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.