SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer shoots man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Ottawa's east end that resulted in an Ottawa police officer shooting a man.

Few details have been released at this point. The Special Investigations Unit said on Twitter Sunday morning that a police officer shot a man along Montreal Road near Ogilvie Road. The man is in stable condition in hospital.

In a release, Ottawa police said Montreal Road is closed from Ogilvie Road to Bethamy Lane as a result of the investigation. No other details were provided.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in cases that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

