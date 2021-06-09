SIU investigating after suspect goes on alleged crime spree in Strathroy-Caradoc

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a wild incident where a trio of stolen vehicles were involved in multiple collisions.

Around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police say a 24-year-old man on a stolen motorcycle crashed on Adelaide Road in Mount Brydges.

According to police, the man then assaulted a homeowner who came to help him and stole his pickup truck.

The accused then crashed the truck on Falconbridge Drive.

Police say that's when another citizen stopped to help the suspect, who subsequently stole that person's truck and was involved in a third single-vehicle crash on Adelaide Road near McEvoy Road.

Officers used their cruisers to pin the truck and the suspect was arrested as he tried to flee.

The suspect was injured and taken to hospital.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.