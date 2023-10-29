SIU investigating after suspect obtains serious injury upon arrest

Early Sunday morning, police were alerted of a trespasser in a downtown establishment.

Police arrived at the 500-block of Richmond Street just before 2:30am and asked the male to leave the premises.

The male allegedly returned with a knife while becoming assertive with police during his arrest.

Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have serious, non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, a 22-year-old man from London was charged with two counts of assault, a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

Officers were not injured but the suspect was taken to hospital. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate.

LONDON, ON (October 29, 2023) – The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate after a man was determined to have a serious, but non-life-threatening injury overnight. Read more here: https://t.co/9UI7i3OWDN