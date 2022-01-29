SIU investigating after two men died in Peterborough collision

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two men died in a collision in Peterborough Friday evening.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Peterborough police officer was driving on Landsdowne Street en route to a call when they noticed a vehicle that went through a red light at Park street, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a press release on Saturday.

The officer turned around their vehicle and activated their emergency lights to pursue the vehicle.

However, after losing sight of the vehicle, the officer discontinued the pursuit and headed to their initial call.

The same vehicle was later involved in a crash with another vehicle at Landsdowne Street and Webber Avenue, according to the SIU.

Two male occupants, aged 38 and 41-years-old, of the vehicle that fled from police were located deceased at the crash scene.

Further details about their identities have not been released.

Two women in the vehicle that was struck sustained no injuries.

The SIU has taken over the case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the lead investigator by calling 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU’s website.

The SIU investigates cases involving police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.