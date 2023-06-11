SIU investigating after two Toronto police officers fired their guns during car theft call in Little Italy

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two Toronto police officers discharged their firearms in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.

According to police, officers were called to the area of College Street and Roxton Road, east of Ossington Avenue, just before noon on Sunday for reports that a vehicle had been stolen.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, police said that after arriving on the scene, officers arrested two suspects, and in doing so, a police firearm was discharged.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) clarified in a press release Sunday evening that two officers had discharged their firearms “at the vehicle” during the arrest.

The SIU says that preliminary information suggests that after officers were called to the scene, they located the stolen vehicle in the area of College and Dufferin streets.

“An interaction ensued with the vehicle occupants, and two officers discharged their firearms at the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene,” the press release read.

A witness at the scene told CTV News Toronto that they heard at least four gunshots in quick succession before a car chase ensued between police and a private vehicle.

Following the initial interaction, the vehicle then struck a pole in the area of Bloor Street West and Havelock Street, according to the SIU.

The SIU confirmed that two occupants from the vehicle, a 26-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, were arrested by police following the collision.

The 26-year-old man was transported to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the SIU said.

The car believed to have been involved in the chase was seen cordoned off at the intersection of Bloor Street and Havelock Avenue, just east of Dufferin Street, with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield, according to witness testimony.

“At this time, it does not appear that either man was struck as a result of the police firearm discharges,” the release read.

“However, section 16 of the Special Investigations Unit Act, 2019, provides that police firearm discharges fall within the Unit’s jurisdiction even where they do not result in injury.”

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Toronto police said they couldn’t provide any further details at this time, including whether the suspects had been charged.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

“Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, two subject officials and four witness officials have been designated,” the SIU added in the release.

“The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator.”