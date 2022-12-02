SIU investigating after Windsor officer fires anti-riot weapon

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Windsor police officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) Thursday at a 42-year-old man in the Little River Acres area.

This is within the same area that police were involved in a six-hour standoff on Thursday.

SIU preliminary information said the following:

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a home in the area of Lauzon Parkway and McHugh Street for a person in distress call.

After a period of negotiations, the man opened the front door of the residence.

There was an interaction, and one office deployed his ARWEN at the man.

The man was struck and subsequently apprehended. He did not sustain any serious injury.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Although the man did not sustain any serious injury, the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm, but typically fires rubber bullets.

Under the SIU Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php