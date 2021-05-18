SIU investigating after woman falls to her death from Toronto building

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 60-year-old woman fell to her death in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Toronto police responded to an apartment building at 5785 Yonge Street, near Finch Avenue, to check on the well-being of a woman, according to a press release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The officers went to a unit on the eighth floor and while at the door they briefly spoke with a woman before she went to her bedroom to retrieve a document.

While the officers waited for the woman to return, the officers were alerted that someone had fallen from the building, the SIU said.

It was determined that the person who fell was the woman officers were speaking with, according to the SIU.

The 60-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529, and anyone with video evidence is asked to upload it on the SIU’s website.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.