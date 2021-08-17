SIU investigating Beckwith crash involving OPP cruiser
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash involving a police cruiser near Carleton Place Monday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township. It involves three vehicles, including an OPP cruiser, police said.
Two people were taken to hospital, including one with critical injuries, according to the province's Special Investigations Unit.
The SIU is called in to investigate cases involving law enforcement officials in which there is death or serious injury.
Police say 9th Line of Beckwith at Derry Side Road will be closed for several hours to investigate the crash.
