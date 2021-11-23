SIU investigating collision involving police cruiser in Essa Township

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into a collision in Essa Township Tuesday morning that involved a police cruiser.

Provincial police say the crash between a pickup truck and the police vehicle happened in the area of 20th Sideroad and 10th Line.

They closed the area to traffic for the investigation.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their conditions were not provided.

The SIU investigates any circumstance involving police that results in injury or death.