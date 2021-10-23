SIU investigating crash in Amherstburg

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate after a crash in Amherstburg.

According to the SIU, an off-duty Windsor police officer saw a driver operating a pickup truck erratically around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Huron Church and Cabana roads in LaSalle and called it in.

An on-duty police officer spotted the vehicle on Howard Avenue in Ahmerstburg and attempted to pull the driver over at which point, the SIU says the driver exited the vehicle and the truck hit a pole.

The man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with what is described as a serious injury.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.