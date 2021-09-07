SIU investigating crash involving police cruiser that seriously injured two people

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a crash in Ottawa involving a police cruiser that has left two people in the hospital with serious injuries.

Ottawa police say the collision happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

In a release Wednesday, the SIU said the officer and the two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. The two people from the other vehicle remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

Westbound lanes of Hunt Club were closed at Malak Street and drivers on Conroy were not able to continue past Hunt Club during the investigation but roads have since reopened.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.