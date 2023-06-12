SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township

The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.

According to the SIU, on Saturday, police responded to a parking lot on Highway 12 in Tay Township after receiving a call from a man indicating that he intended to harm himself.

The SIU says police attempted to negotiate with the man, and ultimately the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The Special Investigations Unit says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information about the investigation and video or photos is asked to contact the SIU.