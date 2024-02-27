SIU investigating death of 40-year-old man in Toronto

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the actions of off-duty Toronto police officers who dealt with a man in distress who later died in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said security staff at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre stopped a man displaying signs of distress on Saturday afternoon.

The SIU said during that time, off-duty Toronto police officers assisted security.

The officers then contacted paramedics as the man needed medical attention. The SIU said he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Tuesday. The SIU did not release the cause of the man’s death.

When asked for more details about the incident, a spokesperson for the SIU said it was early in the investigation and answers were limited.

“Investigators are working to gather and review evidence, such as any body-worn camera footage and surveillance footage, to determine what occurred prior to the man’s death,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.