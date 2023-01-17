SIU investigating death of Amherstburg senior

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of an elderly man who passed away after he was found inside his apartment with serious injuries.

According to the SIU, police were dispatched to an apartment on Dalhousie Street in Amherstburg around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a domestic call.

The man would not answer the door when police arrived.

Officers obtained a warrant and went inside the apartment where the 80-year-old man was found seriously injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php