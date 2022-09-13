SIU investigating death of man in Sarnia, Ont.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the mysterious circumstances involving the death of a 36-year-old man in Sarnia following a wellness check on Monday.

According to a press release, the SIU says that it’s believed that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Sarnia Police Service was called to a wellness check on a man at a residence located on London Road.

An officer arrived and the man went into medical distress, after which the officer called for paramedics.

The SIU says that paramedics soon arrived and took over care of the man. He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased Monday afternoon.

Five investigators and one forensic investigator are now handling the case.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU is appealing to anyone with information in relation to this investigation, including photos or videos, to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU website.

The Special Investigations Unit an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.