SIU investigating death of man in Sarnia, Ont.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the mysterious circumstances involving the death of a 36-year-old man in Sarnia following a wellness check on Monday.
According to a press release, the SIU says that it’s believed that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Sarnia Police Service was called to a wellness check on a man at a residence located on London Road.
An officer arrived and the man went into medical distress, after which the officer called for paramedics.
The SIU says that paramedics soon arrived and took over care of the man. He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased Monday afternoon.
Five investigators and one forensic investigator are now handling the case.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday.
The SIU is appealing to anyone with information in relation to this investigation, including photos or videos, to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU website.
The Special Investigations Unit an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.
-
Person injured after overnight shooting in MississaugaA person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.
-
Crowds gather in London to see Queen's coffin processionQueen Elizabeth II's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid sombre pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.
-
Ontario legislature pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, expected to adjourn until after municipal electionsThe Ontario legislature is set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday before it is expected to adjourn for about six weeks until after the municipal elections.
-
Hortons' Smile Cookie campaign runs Sept. 19 to 25For the fourth year, proceeds from restaurants in Barrie and Stroud will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) birthing unit and Hospice Simcoe.
-
Sunshine carries through Windsor-Essex on WednesdayA lot of sunshine for the rest of the week that leads Windsor-Essex into the weekend. There could be some fog patches out there this morning but those will clear up as the sun comes out.
-
'He was so fast': Witness blames street racing for crash in south LondonA dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor is fueling outrage. “Driving like he was [in] ‘Fast and the Furious’, like he was so fast!” described Lacy Boyle who witnessed the crash at the corner of Wonderland Road and the Bradley Road extension.
-
Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officerToronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to an officer who was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.
-
Here's how you can vote in Ottawa's municipal electionEligible voters will be able to cast a ballot in the city of Ottawa municipal election by special mail-in ballot, on special advance vote days, on advance vote days and on voting day.
-
Vehicle collision shuts down Highway 1 near Field, B.C.Highway 1 has been shut down in both directions west of Field, B.C., following a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.