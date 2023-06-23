SIU investigating Goderich, Ont. man’s death

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 48-year-old man Thursday in Goderich.

Police said preliminary information suggests that at about 1:15 p.m., the OPP was requested to check on the well-being of a man.

Officers said they located a man in a room, and emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem took place Friday in London, Ont.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.