SIU investigating incident involving St. Thomas police

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into an incident where a suspect was injured while dealing with St. Thomas police.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a person wanted on an outstanding warrant was hurt on Elm Street at Meehan Street.

He was taken to hospital but later released.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.