SIU investigating incident on Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after an incident on the waters of Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon.

According to the SIU, provincial police were alerted of a 72-year-old man on a boat who had multiple firearms in the Freddy Channel near Honey Harbour.

Once the man was located, police were forced to use riot weapons, with the man then being apprehended. He was transported to hospital with no serious injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact 1-800-787-8529 or click here.