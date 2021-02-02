The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances of a man's death Tuesday morning.

Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect around 3:30 p.m. Monday for failing to comply with conditions.

He was taken to headquarters on Dundas Street where he was processed and put in a cell.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the man told officers he was not feeling well and was taken to hospital where he died.

Two investigators along with a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.