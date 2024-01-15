SIU investigating Mississauga collision involving transit bus

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a collision involving a transit bus in Mississauga sent an 18-year-old man to hospital Monday morning.

According to Peel Regional Police, at least two vehicles collided just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads.

Images from the scene showed a badly-damaged four-door vehicle and what appeared to be a damaged MiWay transit bus.

One man was transported to a local trauma centre with injuries, police said.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed later in the day that it has invoked its mandate.

The agency said that according to its preliminary investigation, a driver fled from an officer in a cruiser who attempted to stop the vehicle, which was believed to be stolen.

The fleeing vehicle then collided with a city bus at Burnhamthorpe and Dixie. The male driver was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury, the SIU said.

The SIU is an arm's length provincial agency which investigates whenever police are involved in an incident that results in a death or serious injury.

The intersection remains closed while police investigate. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the SIU.

