SIU investigating Ottawa police following death of 64-year-old man
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 64-year-old man in Ottawa.
Very few details were provided in the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) initial release.
The SIU said they were alerted on Tuesday to the death of a man who had been in police custody. Ottawa police officers had escorted the man home at around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28. He was later taken to the hospital in medical distress and died.
The SIU did not identify the man. An autopsy will take place on Thursday.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
-
WECHU’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus on the move ThursdayThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus will be rolling around Essex County this week with stops in Leamington and Windsor.
-
Police investigate three arson fires in OsgoodeThe Ottawa Police Arson Unit is appealing for the public's help after three arson fires in Osgoode overnight.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.
-
Small plane crashes at Langley airport; emergency crews on sceneEmergency crews were called to a Lower Mainland airport Wednesday after a small plane crashed.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.
-
Gatineau closes beaches, swimming pools after 'a few' workers test positive for COVID-19In a statement, the city says health officials recommended the "preventive closure" of all municipal pools and beaches to allow for COVID-19 screening of all personnel working in these locations.