SIU investigating Ottawa police following death of 64-year-old man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 64-year-old man in Ottawa.

Very few details were provided in the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) initial release.

The SIU said they were alerted on Tuesday to the death of a man who had been in police custody. Ottawa police officers had escorted the man home at around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28. He was later taken to the hospital in medical distress and died.

The SIU did not identify the man. An autopsy will take place on Thursday.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.