The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following the death of a man in Sault Ste. Marie Saturday night.

According to the SIU, Sault Ste. Marie Police responded to calls of an unwanted person, armed with a knife, in an apartment complex at 275 Albert Street East around 7:30 p.m.

Once police arrived, the 30-year-old man was asked to drop the knife. When those requests were denied, officers used a taser gun on the individual. He then proceeded to harm himself.

The man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As part of the investigation, four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is a provincial agency that probes occurrences involving police and death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.