SIU investigating Saturday night incident involving Ottawa police

Ottawa police say Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident late Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Ogilvie Road and Cyrville Road for a collision at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Overnight, the Ottawa Police Service sent a press release saying that officers were "involved in an interaction with a member of the public" and that the SIU has invoked its mandate to investigate that interaction.

The Ottawa Police Service provided no other details. The SIU has yet to issue a statement about its investigation.

Witnesses tell CTV News Ottawa there was a police chase prior to the crash. Ottawa police say they are still involved in investigating the circumstances of the collision.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

More to come…