SIU investigating St. Thomas incident

The province's police watchdog is investigating an incident in St. Thomas involving a possible impaired driver.

Just after 12 a.m. Thursday, officers were alerted to an erratic driver at Highway 3 and First Avenue where the driver reportedly failed to remain at the scene of a collision.

The vehicle was spotted on Balaclava Street but allegedly failed to stop for police and a short time later lost control on Talbot Street and struck a cement planter on a sidewalk.

The driver was arrested a short distance away and the Special Investigations Unit is investigating.